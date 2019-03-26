13 Indian fishermen detained by Sri Lankan navy: Indian media

At least 13 Indian fishermen from southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu were nabbed by Sri Lankan navy, India's official broadcaster All India Radio (AIR) reported on Tuesday.



The fishermen were captured off the coast while fishing off Neduntheevu in international waters.



Meida reports said three boats belonging to fishermen have been impounded by Sri Lankan authorities.



The broadcaster quoting eyewitnesses reported that hundreds of other fishing boats were chased away by the navy of the island nation.



Fishermen of the two countries are regularly jailed for accidentally crossing into each other's territory.

