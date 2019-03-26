Scientists discover dinosaur-era bird fossil with unlaid egg

A group of scientists have discovered a fossil bird dating back about 110 million years, which is the first ever found to have an unlaid egg in its abdomen.



The fossil represents a new species, Avimaia schweitzerae, belonging to a group called the Enantiornithes which was abundant around the world and co-existed with dinosaurs in the Cretaceous period.



The incredibly well preserved fossil was discovered in Yumen City, northwest China's Gansu Province.



Because the specimen was crushed flat, it was only after a small fragment was extracted and analyzed under the microscope that the research team at the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology (IVPP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences realized the unusual tissue was an egg, said Alida Bailleul, the first author of the article.



Detailed analysis of the fragment indicated the bird's reproductive system was not behaving normally. The shell consists of two layers instead of one as in normal healthy bird eggs, indicating the egg was retained too long inside the abdomen, said Bailleul.



This condition occurs in living birds as a result of stress. The unlaid egg is coated with a second layer, or sometimes more, of shell. This abnormality has also been documented in sauropod dinosaurs, and in fossil and living turtles.



The finding has been published online in the journal Nature Communications.

