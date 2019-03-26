Over 92,600 Afghan refugees return home in 2019: UN

Over 92,600 Afghan refugees have returned from neighbors Pakistan and Iran since January, United Nations migration agency International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported Tuesday.



"About 92,698 Afghans returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2019," said IOM in a statement.



A total of 88,516 Afghans have reportedly returned their homeland from Iran as the value of local currency had fallen and job opportunities are low.



Meanwhile, 4,182 Afghans have come back home from Pakistan during the period, said the statement.



"The above update is based on 64,186 interviews from 390 out of 399 districts in all 34 provinces of Afghanistan," the statement said.



More than 849,000 Afghan refugees had returned or been deported to Afghanistan in 2018 mainly from neighbor countries, according to figures from Afghan Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations.

