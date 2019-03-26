China reports 1,578 deaths from infectious diseases in February

A total of 1,578 people died of infectious diseases in China in February 2019, according to the National Health Commission (NHC) on Monday.



There were 715,176 cases of infectious diseases reported last month, said the NHC, citing statistics from its disease prevention and control bureau.



There were no cases of Class A infectious diseases reported in February, it said. Class A diseases, including cholera and the plague, are the most serious classification in China's Law on the Prevention and Treatment of Infectious Diseases.



A total of 243,083 infections of diseases classified as Class B infectious diseases were reported, resulting in 1,486 deaths. Viral hepatitis, tuberculosis, syphilis, gonorrhea and bacterial and amebic dysentery accounted for 95 percent of these cases.



Class C diseases caused 92 deaths in February. Influenza, infectious diarrhea as well as foot and mouth disease were the most prevalent in this category, accounting for 97 percent of the cases.

