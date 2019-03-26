Energy demand spikes in 2018

Greenhouse gas emissions reach record high: IEA

A 2.3 percent jump in global energy demand last year outstripped the expansion of renewables and helped drive record-high greenhouse gas emissions, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said Tuesday.



Fossil fuels satisfied nearly 70 percent of that growth for the second year running, with natural gas accounting for 45 percent of the rise in energy consumption, according to the Agency's Global Energy & CO2 Status Report.



Double-digit growth in solar and wind power generation - 31 percent for solar - was still not fast enough to meet soaring electricity demand that also pushed up the use of coal, the most carbon-intensive of fuels.



"We have seen an extraordinary increase in global energy demand in 2018, growing at its fastest pace this decade," said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol. "But despite major growth in renewables, global emissions are still rising, demonstrating once again that more urgent action is needed on all fronts" to tackle climate change, he added.



Energy-related global CO2 emissions rose 1.7 percent to a record 33 billion tons last year compared to 2017, which likewise saw unprecedented levels of carbon pollution.



CO2 emissions in 2018 from coal used to generate ­power surpassed 10 billion tons for the first time, Birol said.



That energy mostly came from coal-fired plants a dozen years old on average - not even a quarter of their typical lifespan.



This raises the question of whether their continued use - much less the construction of new ones - is compatible with the 2015 Paris climate treaty, which calls for capping global warming at "well below" two degrees Celsius, or 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit, and at 1.5 degrees Celsius if possible.



"Whilst not impossible, if we do not address the emissions of coal power plants in Asia, to comply with our climate goals will be extremely challenging," Birol told AFP.



The planet is currently on track to heat up by about four degrees Celsius.



The main drivers of the surge in worldwide energy demand were a robust global economy along with expanded heating and cooling needs in some countries.



Demand for electricity - which the IEA has called the "fuel of the future" - grew by a brisk 4 percent, accounting for half of the overall growth in primary energy demand.



Loading the atmosphere with greenhouse gases at current rates, scientists have said, will eventually lead to an unlivable hothouse planet.





