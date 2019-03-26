Complicated route to China-US trade pact

A view of Boao Forum. Photo: Zhou Zheng/GT
A Johns Hopkins University professor said that he is "optimistic" about the prospect that China and the US will reach an agreement to end their trade dispute, although the precise timing is hard to predict.
But he said the different voices in the ongoing US political campaigns are also making the negotiation process more "complicated."
Kent Calder, vice dean for faculty affairs and international research cooperation at Johns Hopkins, made the comments to the Global Times on the first day of this year's Boao Forum for Asia. The forum runs from Tuesday to Friday in Boao, South China's Hainan Province.
Calder's comments were made at a time when the markets are anxiously awaiting the results of the China-US trade negotiations, which have been going on for several months.
Gao Feng, a spokesman for China's Ministry of Commerce
, said at a press conference last Thursday in Beijing that China and the US will hold two rounds of trade negotiations this week and in early April, as the two sides aim to end their trade dispute with an agreement.
According to Calder, recent events in the global financial markets are pushing the two countries to settle their trade dispute quickly.
Calder said the inversion of the US Treasury bonds yield curve last week is triggering fears of a recession in the US. "That puts pressure on both sides to find a solution…It really makes sense to settle this (trade war)," he said.
On Friday, the yield on the US 10-year Treasury note dipped below the yield on the 3-month paper, the first time since mid-2007 that the yield curve inverted, according to a CNBC report on Tuesday.
However, Calder also cautioned there are factors that might complicate the China-US trade negotiations. One thing is the approaching US presidential election, he said.
"If US politicians begin to rival with one another (in their stance toward China) or in their criticism of the existing dynamics, that probably will complicate the situation," Calder noted.
He said that "the question of how the trade issue relates to the North Korea
nuclear issue is also there," judging from the fact that US Special Representative on North Korea Stephen Biegun is also in China.
The South China Morning Post reported on Monday that Biegun is in Beijing to continue China-US coordination on policies related to North Korea, the newspaper cited an email from the US embassy.