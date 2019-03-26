China's Zhejiang Province proposes law to tighten UAV operation

The electricity workers control the quad-rotor drone in front of electricity tower to check ultra-high voltage (UHV) power transmission lines in central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 20, 2015. For the first time, Hunan Branch of the State Grid Corporation of China use the quad-rotor drone equipped with infrared camera to inspect its UHV power transmission lines. (Xinhua/Bai Yu)

East China's Zhejiang Province on Tuesday submitted a draft regulation covering unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) management to the local legislative body for review, a move aimed at normalizing activities related to the product.Buyers must provide proof of identity and specify how they will use the drones, and vendors can't sell the products to buyers without real-name documents, according to the draft, domestic news site thepaper.cn reported Tuesday.Any seller or buyer who breaks the rule will be fined by the police bureau. Individuals will face fines of 500 yuan ($74.49) to 2,000 yuan, while companies will be fined 10,000 yuan to 50,000 yuan.Police offices will be authorized to confiscate drones that might endanger public safety, according to the draft. Rules in the draft do not apply to UAVs that are used by military, customs or police department.In November last year, a pilot traffic management program for UAVs was launched in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province. The trial program has a new online platform for UAV management, which can offer services such as quick approval of flight plans, real-time flight paths, quick verification of identities and information broadcasting, according to the Xinhua News Agency last year.