Central Chinese city sees significant population increase in 2018

Wuhan City, capital of central China's Hubei Province, had a permanent resident population of more than 11 million by the end of 2018, marking a significant increase of 188,100 from a year earlier, local authorities said Tuesday.



The growth rate was even higher than that of Beijing and Shanghai, according to the latest statistics conducted by Wuhan Municipal Bureau of Statistics and the survey office of the National Bureau of Statistics in Wuhan.



The total population of Wuhan accounted for 18.7 percent of the province's population, 0.27 percent higher than that in 2017.



The city's urban population reached about 8.9 million last year, accounting for 80.29 percent of its permanent residents.

