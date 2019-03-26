China continues to be Namibia's largest export destination

China continued to lead ahead of South Africa as the largest export destination for Namibian products, making up 18 percent of total exports, according to the annual trade statistics 2018 released Tuesday by the country's statistics agency.



The growth in exports to China was mainly led by minerals such as copper and ores, according to Namibia Statistics Agency Statistician General Alex Shimuafeni.



Shimuafeni said South Africa was ranked second with 16 percent, followed by Belgium and Botswana with 10 percent of total exports each, while the UK absorbed 7 percent.



"The main commodities exported were precious stones and metals as well copper (22 percent each), vessels and boats (13 percent) mainly re-exports after exploration, ores (11 percent) and fish (10 percent)," he added.



Meanwhile on the other hand, imports were mainly sourced from South Africa followed by Bahamas, Zambia, China, and Botswana.



Last year China overtook South Africa as the largest export destination for Namibian products, making up 18.3 percent of total exports in the first quarter of 2018.

