Spy trial of US consulate staffer opens in Turkey

A Turkish employee of the US Consulate in Istanbul appeared in court Tuesday accused of spying and attempting to overthrow the government in one of several cases fuelling tensions between the US and its NATO ally.



Metin Topuz, a liaison of the US Drug Enforcement Administration, was arrested in 2017 and has been accused of ties to US-based preacher Fethullah Gulen who Ankara says ordered a failed 2016 coup.



Turkish police escorted Topuz weeping into the Caglayan courthouse in Istanbul, where he faces life in jail if found guilty, an AFP reporter said.



The US charge d'affaires from the Ankara embassy and the Istanbul consul general were also at the court for the first hearing which is expected to last three days.



"We expect Mr Topuz's release," his lawyer Halit Akalp told journalists, adding he had been given access to Topuz and met him twice last week.



The trial opened as relations between the US and Turkey have worsened with disagreements over Syria's war, Turkey's purchase of Russian missiles and the US refusal to extradite Gulen.



The US embassy has called the accusations "wholly without merit." US officials say freeing "unjustly detained" Turkish nationals on their staff is a priority, as is the case of NASA scientist Serkan Golge, a dual US-Turkish national jailed on terror charges.





