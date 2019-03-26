Wei Shihao suspended for one month by Evergrande

Chinese international footballer Wei Shihao has been suspended for one month by his club Guangzhou Evergrande, after committing a serious foul while playing for his national side in the China Cup on Monday.



The ban will see Wei miss at least four Chinese Super League matches and two AFC Champions League games.



An official statement from Guangzhou Evergrande said that Wei should deeply reflect on his actions, and that the club will consider whether or not to dismiss the player permanently after his suspension.



Wei received a yellow card for a tackle from behind on Otabek Shukurov in the first half of the China Cup third-place match in which Uzbekistan beat China 1-0. Shukurov was later diagnosed with a fractured tibia.



Wei visited the Uzbekistan team's hotel and apologized to Shukurov after the match.



"I am very sorry and I did not expect that my tackle could cause such a serious injury," he said.



The 23-year-old left winger joined Evergrande earlier this year from Beijing Guoan.

