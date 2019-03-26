Israel owns Golan Heights: Trump

US President Donald Trump holds a proclamation recognizing Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights as he is applauded by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and others at a ceremony in the White House on Monday. Photo: VCG

With Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his side, US President Donald Trump declared Monday that the Golan Heights belongs to Israel - handing another major diplomatic victory to the premier ahead of tight elections.Netanyahu spared no praise as he watched Trump sign the Golan proclamation at the White House, likening him to President Harry S. Truman, who recognized Israel, and even to Cyrus the Great, the Persian king who freed the Jews of Babylon."Your decision to recognize Israel's sovereignty on the Golan Heights is so historic," Netanyahu told Trump. The Jewish state captured the territory from Syria during the Six-Day War of 1967."Your recognition is a twofold act of historic justice. Israel won the Golan Heights in a just war of self-defense, and the Jewish people's roots in the Golan go back thousands of years," he said.Trump - who in 2017 took the even more momentous step of recognizing disputed Jerusalem as Israel's capital - called the Golan declaration "a long time in the making.""It should have taken place many decades ago," said Trump, who had revealed his intentions on the Golan on Thursday in a Twitter message.Trump was isolated in the move, with the United Nations and US allies France and Britain all saying that they still considered the Golan Heights "Israeli-occupied" in line with UN resolutions.Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Trump's declaration "ignores all international procedures" and "could drive a new wave of tensions" in the Middle East.Syria denounced the "blatant attack" on its sovereignty, while Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu criticized Trump for giving "virtually an election gift" to Netanyahu.Several Gulf Arab states also rejected the US decision on Tuesday, with Riyadh warning the move would hurt the peace process and affect regional stability.Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait - all regional allies of Washington that host American troops - criticized the move by Trump to recognize Israel's 1981 annexation, and said the territory was occupied Arab land."It will have significant negative effects on the peace process in the Middle East and the security and stability of the region," a statement on Saudi Arabia's state news agency SPA said.Iranian President Hassan Rouhani criticized US move, saying that the move was against international law."No one could imagine that a person in America comes and gives land of a nation to another occupying country, against international laws and conventions... Such action is unprecedented in the current century," Rouhani was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA.Asked about China's stance on the US move, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said on Tuesday that the Golan Heights is recognized by the international community as occupied territory."The UN Security Council adopted resolutions demanding Israel's withdrawal from the Golan Heights," Geng said. "China objects unilateral attempts to change facts and does not hope to see escalating tension in the region."