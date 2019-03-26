China, France strengthen consensus on global governance, BRI at joint forum: senior Chinese official

Wang Xiaohui, executive deputy head of the Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), made the remarks in a speech delivered at the opening ceremony of a global governance forum co-hosted by China and France and held at the French Foreign Ministry during Chinese President Xi Jinping's current state visit to France.



"Improving global governance requires a consensus. We need to accelerate changes, build partnerships and to be inclusive," said Wang, calling for a global governance featuring greater multilateralism.



Wang added that global issues should be tackled through the joint efforts of all countries.



Multilateralism is also needed to promote an economic globalization that is more open, inclusive and balanced and benefits all, he told a 200-strong audience including high-level officials, think tanks, business figures and representatives of international organizations.



In his speech, Justin Vaisse, director general of the Paris Peace Forum, listed three reasons for France and China to jointly address the need for stronger global governance.



First of all, bilateral ties are more mature and stable, and the exchanges between the two countries are frequent, said Vaisse.



Secondly, as China's global influence continues to increase, France and the European Union (EU) hope to engage more with China.



Thirdly, he noted, the deteriorating environment for global governance has become a source of concern for both France and China, calling for both to take action together.



The holding of the global governance seminar displays France's willingness to work together with its partners, including China, he told the audience.



The two-day forum saw discussions centered on topics such as the Belt and Road Initiative and connectivity, multilateralism and global governance, challenges and opportunities for digital governance, as well as climate change and biodiversity.



Many representatives shared the belief in their speeches that China and France have broad opportunities for cooperation in global governance, and expressed hope to make their exchanges on the issue more regular.



Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian also addressed the forum.

