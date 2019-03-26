As likely new Thai PM, Prayut’s challenges aplenty

Thailand's repeatedly-postponed general elections held on March 24 came five years after an earlier vote was annulled by the constitutional court. Thousands of candidates from over 80 parties vied for the 500 seats in the lower house of parliament. The number of parties and candidates has set new records.

According to results after 94 percent of the ballots were counted, the main opposition Pheu Thai Party, which is loyal to exiled former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, emerged on top by winning 137 seats. The pro-junta Palang Pracharat Party came in second with 117 seats.



But given the complex poll arithmetic, incumbent Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is likely to remain in power.



Prayut has a good image and performed well as prime minister. Given that he is a former commander in chief of the Royal Thai Army, Prayut received strong support from the military. During his tenure, Thailand has just seen a few small demonstrations and the country remained largely peaceful. This is different from the political chaos that marked the period from 2006 to 2014.



After long-term protests in 2013, the Thai economy fell into a recession, yet the Prayut administration revived the economy, which grew about 4 percent in 2018. This time, Prayut spared no effort in attracting new fans on Facebook, singing ballads and dancing to folk music during the campaign.



Prayut's opponents could not give him a tough fight. None of the other prime ministerial candidates enjoyed political advantages like Prayut. They either lack political experience, have few achievements to their names or are caught up in scandals.



As pledged ahead of the election, former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva resigned as leader of the Democrat Party as it could not get 100 seats. Former prime ministers Thaksin Shinawatra and Yingluck Shinawatra, who are influential in Thailand, are exiled abroad and cannot to return. That being said, Prayut is on top of the candidate list.



The electoral rules also favor Prayut's re-election. According to the new constitution, members of the 250-seat upper house are appointed by the military. The lower house of parliament has 500 seats. Among the total 750 seats, whoever wins the support of at least half of them - 376 seats - will be the new prime minister. Because the military will have already chosen all 250 seats of the Senate, pro-Prayut Palang Pracharat needs to gain only 126 more votes in the lower house. The Pheu Thai Party, on the other hand, has won more seats from the election but is unlikely to get the support of the senators in the upper house to be able to get its candidate voted prime minister.



Nevertheless, Prayut also faces challenges. The new lower house will be formed by several parties, which means Prayut will have to form a coalition government through bargaining. The competition for vice prime minister and other ministers will definitely be fierce.



Prayut now heads a junta government. When making decisions, his words count and the opinion of other parties can be ignored. But in the future, he will lead an elected government, which has to carry out policies according to democratic norms, listen and respond to public opinion, as well as strike a balance among different factions. The Pheu Thai Party as the main opposition will try to set some stumbling blocks for the new government. Prayut's future policies will thus face quite a few obstacles. But with support from the royal family, military and ordinary people, he can bring stability and avoid chaos.

The author is an expert on international affairs based in Beijing. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn