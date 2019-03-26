30,000 monks and nuns in Tibet take exams on laws

Buddhist monks and nuns in the Tibet Autonomous Region take part in an exam on legal knowledge on Monday. About 30,000 people participated in the exam. Photo: Courtesy of the justice department of the Tibet regional government

More than 30,000 Buddhist monks and nuns in Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region recently took exams on laws and regulations, which is aimed at improving their legal awareness and consciousness.It was the second time for the region to hold such a test. The first test was held in March 2018.This year's exam, which was held on Monday, covers the Constitution, National Security Law, Anti-terror ism Law, Anti-espionage Act, Cyber Security Law as well as regulations related to religious affairs, the justice department of the Tibet regional government told the Global Times on Tuesday.The department said that the test reinforced the notion that "national laws are superior to religious regulations, and abiding by the law comes ahead of adhering to religious discipline" among religious administrative personnel in Tibet, which will help to build social stability in the region.Legal education among monks and nuns is necessary since they play a key role in regional stability. Monks and nuns - with a deeper understanding of laws and national policies - can better promote the policies among believers, an analyst on religion previously told the Global Times.The exam was administered in Tibetan language. It comprised a written test and an oral exam, the justice department said.A management staff from the Sera Monastery in Lhasa told the Global Times that the exam covers all religious administrative personnel in the Tibet region.Written test is designed for people who can write while oral exam is for those who cannot, the staff explained.The test lasted for about one hour from 11 am on Monday. About 98 percent of religious personnel in the Sera Monastery passed the exam, according to the staff.Tibet has 1,787 religious sites with more than 46,000 monks and nuns, the Xinhua News Agency reported.