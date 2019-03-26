Inspiration from domestic companies can help Apple Inc overcome ‘mid-life crisis’

Consumers shop at an Apple store in Nanning, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in December. Photo: VCG

Apple Inc on Monday (US time) released five new products for news, financial services, entertainment and video games as the US technology giant pursues a shift to gain new momentum amid slowing sales in its core iPhone business in the Chinese market and elsewhere.Competition from local Chinese rivals will also lend inspiration to Apple and drive the US company to cultivate innovative products, a Chinese analyst said.At a special event held at the Steve Jobs Theater at its Cupertino, California headquarters, the company unveiled a streaming video service called Apple TV+ featuring Apple-produced content, a subscription service called Apple News+ offering access to 300 magazines and newspapers, as well as a video game bundle called Apple Arcade.The company also announced its own credit card, the Apple Card, in partnership with Goldman Sachs."We've also been creating a growing collection of world-class services, and that is what today is all about," Apple CEO Tim Cook said.As the release only focused on services instead of hardware, Monday's event was one of Apple's most important, since it is likely to help the iPhone maker gain new growth momentum in the midst of a "mid-life crisis," an industry analyst noted.The 43-year-old technology giant lowered its revenue expectations on January 2 for the first time in 16 years due to poor iPhone sales in China.The market share of the iPhone in China has continued to shrink in recent years because of economic pressure and intensified competition from local rivals.Apple ranked fifth in the Chinese smartphone market in terms of shipments and market share in 2018. Its shipments dropped 11.7 percent to 36.3 million units, while market share shrank to 9.1 percent from 9.3 percent, according to data tracker IDC.Huawei ranked first with a 26.4 percent market share, followed by OPPO with 19.8 percent, Vivo with 19.1 percent and Xiaomi with 13.1 percent.Apple is having a "mid-life crisis" as its market position in China has been squeezed by local competitors in recent years, Liu Dingding, a Beijing-based industry analyst, told the Global Times on Tuesday.Given that Apple is trying to win back the Chinese market by lowering iPhone prices, its new services will be more vital than ever before, as these products will be more profitable and are less likely to be affected by price competition from rivals, Liu said."Apple's new services, designed for the global market, also aim to attract Chinese consumers. It is possible they will enter China by the end of the year after the products comply with local regulations and laws," said Wu Hao, a Shenzhen-based independent industry analyst.Chinese technology companies such as Tencent and ByteDance have grown rapidly thanks to their fast-developing technology and abundant products and services, and Apple can be inspired by the growth of these domestic companies, Liu said.Cook has come to China 14 times and visited several Chinese technology companies. In October 2018, Cook met with Zhang Yiming, CEO of Bytedance."The news business of ByteDance has developed soundly, and it's possible that Cook and Zhang could have shared their experience and learned from each other," Liu said."I'm looking forward to Apple's TV+ service, which will feature Apple productions with participation from Hollywood celebrities such as Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey and Jennifer Aniston. That's really attractive to me," Lan Yong, a university student in Beijing, told the Global Times on Tuesday.