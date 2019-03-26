Australia signs FTA with HKSAR, warms up broader relationship

A ship carrying wind turbines to Australia leaves the Port of Lianyungang, East China's Jiangsu Province, on March 24 (Sunday). Photo: VCG

Australia and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) signed a free trade agreement (FTA) and an investment agreement on Tuesday, a sign of warming ties between China and Australia and tighter trade bonds, according to experts' interpretations.The agreement will ensure that merchandise exports in both directions will be free of tariffs, according to a statement released by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Australia.Liu Qing, director of department for Asia-Pacific Security and Cooperation, told the Global Times that the high-level FTA will warm up the relationship between China and Australia, and provide opportunities for the stagnant economy in Australia through a closer relationship with the Chinese market and potentially the wider Asian economy."Hong Kong is of course an attractive trading partner since it is an international hub of free trade, but I think what really appeals to Australia is that it can potentially help Australian products penetrate the market on the Chinese mainland, as well as countries in East Asia and Southeast Asia," Liu said."The agreement can definitely warm ties a bit," Liu noted.The relationship between China and Australia has been strained since last year when Australia passed an anti-foreign interference law and banned technology provided by Huawei.The tension in the relationship has been reflected in decreasing Chinese investment in Australia and difficulties in Australian coal exports to China.Bai Ming, an analyst at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, told the Global Times that Australia is seeking ways to ease the economic pressure."Australia can seek more opportunities to boost its trade with the Chinese mainland through reaching the agreement with Hong Kong, most notably with the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area," Bai said."The economy is stagnant in Australia," Liu told Global Times."People are expecting the government to find more ways to boost the economy. That is why the timing is so strategic," noted Liu.In 2017, Hong Kong was Australia's fifth-biggest source of foreign investment, and also the seventh-biggest services trading partner, according to data released by the Australian government.