Huawei explores potential markets in Europe, Asia in spite of US pressure

People attend a Huawei Mate 20 smartphone series launch event in London on October 16, 2018. Photo: VCG

Huawei Technologies is committed to further exploration of potential markets such as the UK and India, in spite of the US campaign to curb its growth on the global stage, which has politicized not only business cooperation but also academic activities.The Chinese company, which is also the largest telecoms equipment manufacturer worldwide, recently bought 500 acres (2 million square meters) of land in Cambridge County in the UK to build an optical chip plant, a Huawei spokesperson confirmed with the Global Times on Tuesday. This plant aims to export optical chips, a process that will be subject to oversight by UK authorities.European countries like the UK and Germany have not surrendered to the US pressure in shunning Huawei by citing security risks, which is commonly seen in Washington's efforts to curb Beijing's high-tech rise.Huawei has many footprints in the UK. For instance, it has research and development centers in Edinburgh, Bristol and Ipswich. Recently, it decided to establish the factory for optical chips in Cambridge and set up a training center in Birmingham."We will not withdraw these investments," Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei said in an interview in February. He said that UK customers will buy the company's equipment sooner or later.In addition to the European market, Huawei may also establish plants in India by working with Apple contractor Foxconn to expand its output, the company told the Global Times in an earlier interview."Huawei is now exploring in countries with high levels of technology and market potential. Even though some are US allies, they do not share common interests with the US government," Tian Guangqiang, assistant research fellow with the National Institute of International Strategy at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Tuesday."It also means the US is losing many opportunities to develop its own industries by rejecting Huawei, and the global supply chain will be further reshaped, which is not in line with US political intentions," he said.