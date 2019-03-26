China’s cooperation with IDB not affected despite meeting’s cancelation: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang File Photo: VCG

Calling off the annual meeting of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) scheduled to be held in China will not affect the country's cooperation with the bank and Latin American countries, said the Chinese Foreign Ministry.Instead, China is fully confident of strengthening bilateral ties in the future, Geng Shuang, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson, told a regular briefing on Tuesday."Most IDB members agree with China's standing [on Venezuela's representative] as they think the annual meeting should be focused on financial cooperation instead of being disturbed by a controversial political agenda," said Geng, adding that IDB members are very clear about who's posing obstacles to the meeting's successful hosting in China."A certain country neglects the principles of the annual meeting as well as China's standing, concerns and efforts to hold the meeting, and insists on manipulating the Venezuela issue, leading to the cancelation of the meeting, which the last thing that every party wants to see," Geng noted, stressing the responsibility does not lie with China.Some Western countries have recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as head of state, while other countries including Russia back Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.China has refused to grant an official visa to Ricardo Hausmann, Venezuela's representative designated by Guaido.Geng said that China has found it difficult to allow the Guaido-selected representative to attend the meeting as Guaido himself is not a legitimate president and lacks legality, although the IDB has passed a voting procedure for the representative.IDB, Latin America's largest development lender based in Washington DC, had planned to hold its annual meeting in Chengdu, capital of Southwest China's Sichuan Province from Tuesday to Sunday but announced on Friday that the location will be changed. The meeting was also meant to mark the bank's 60th anniversary.The board resolved that management will present its recommendations for the location and date of the 2019 annual meeting of the IDB within a period of 30 days, according to a statement on its website.China, feeling deeply regretful for the annual meeting's cancelation, has proposed reasonable resolutions and stayed in communication and coordination with IDB members, calling for all the parties to maintain the original intention for the meeting, said Geng."The meeting should avoid being politicized, which is in the fundamental interests of all," he added.