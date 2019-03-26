Kenya urges coffee growers to adopt sound environmental methods to boost output

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday called on global coffee growers to adopt sound environmental methods to boost production and quality of the product.



Kenyatta said the future outlook of coffee production is positive and likely to improve for the better once sound environmental methods are applied.



"Most of the economies are driven by the coffee sub-sector hence the need to ensure that issues of safe environmental production are adhered to," Kenyatta said while opening the 124th Session of the International Coffee Council in Nairobi.



He said the global low coffee production is worrying, yet the sector has provided livelihood for many people in addition to boosting the national economies of many countries.



Kenyatta said that the coffee sector must be made sustainable and all the people involved in its production should benefit irrespective of their positions.



"The coffee sector will improve only when all stakeholders especially farmers gets their fair share of their work," he added.



The Kenyan leader said that the sub-Saharan Africa's coffee export dropped between 1990 and 2016 due to high cost of production, land use pressure and low pricing at the international level.



More than 4,000 local and international delegates are attending the five-day conference.

