New central work group office chief joins top adviser to Xinjiang

News of the visit of China's top political advisor to Northwest China's Xinjiang
Uyghur Autonomous Region attracted public attention on Tuesday to a personnel change of a central coordinating work group on Xinjiang.
Wang Yang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, China's top advisory body, visited Kashi, Tumxuk, Ili and Urumqi from March 20 to 25 and held several symposiums with local authorities, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Monday.
Shi Jun, vice minister of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, accompanied Wang during the visit and Shi was identified as "head of the office of the Central Coordinating Group for Work on Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region," Xinjiang Daily reported on Tuesday.
According to WeChat account Wepolitics, affiliated to Beijing Youth Daily, Shi, who was born in 1962, used to be a factory worker in Zigong, Southwest China's Sichuan Province.
He began working for the youth work department in Zigong affiliated to the Communist Youth League of China in1984. He was Party chief of the Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture from May 2007 to May 2012. During the Wenchuan earthquake on May 12, 2008, Shi led a team on a hike to Wenchuan for rescue work.
He was appointed vice minister of the Ministry of Public Security
in May 2017 and vice minister of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee in August 2018.
"Shi's new position is also very important," Wepolitics said.
The Central Coordinating Group for Work on Xinjiang was established in 2000 with its members coming from various ministries and commissions, including the National Religious Affairs Administration and National Development and Reform Commission
, according to the Guangdong-based South Reviews.
The office of the Central Coordinating Group for Work on Xinjiang is responsible for dealing with the daily affairs of the working group.
The work group is responsible for studying and judging the situation and policies, coordination and guiding work and launching inspections, Wang Zhengwei, then-director of the coordinating work group of Xinjiang, also the former vice chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and vice minister of the United Front Work Department, told Ziguangge, a magazine under the CPC's Central and State Organs Work Committee.
Such a work group in certain regions aims to solve strategic work on a large scale. The establishment of the group aims to strengthen the CPC Central Committee's guidance over work in Xinjiang, Zhou Wang from the Tianjin-based Zhou Enlai School of Government at Nankai University was quoted by thepaper.cn in a report in September 2014.
Members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee hold a concurrent position as head of the work group since it was established in 2000. Luo Gan, then secretary of the Political and Legal Affairs Committee under the CPC Central Committee, played the leading role of the work group in its early days, thepaper.cn reported.
