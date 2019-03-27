Xi outlines 4-pronged proposal on global governance

Chinese President Xi Jinping (2nd L), French President Emmanuel Macron (2nd R), German Chancellor Angela Merkel (1st R) and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker attend the closing ceremony of a global governance forum co-hosted by China and France in Paris, France, March 26, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)





Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the closing ceremony of a global governance forum co-hosted by China and France in Paris, France, March 26, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)