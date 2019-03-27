Xi makes 3-point proposal on China-Germany ties in meeting with Merkel

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of a global governance forum co-hosted by China and France in Paris, France, March 26, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of a global governance forum co-hosted by China and France in Paris, France, March 26, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)