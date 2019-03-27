Xi meets European leaders on advancing ties, global governance

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on the sidelines of a global governance forum co-hosted by China and France in Paris, France, March 26, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

