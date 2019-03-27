Xiamen, Kaohsiung sign 30 mln USD fruit, fishery deals

A delegation from Taiwan's Kaohsiung city led by mayor Han Kuo-yu Tuesday arrived in the city of Xiamen, Fujian Province, and signed 30 million U.S. dollars worth of fruit and fishery product deals with local enterprises.



Xiamen is the delegation's fourth leg of their week-long tour including Hong Kong, Macao and Shenzhen, during which Kaohsiung has secured trade deals worth 5.2 billion new Taiwan dollars (168.7 million U.S. dollars) in total.



On Tuesday, the delegation visited Xiamen international cruise center and Xiamen Planning Exhibition Hall. Recalling his first trip to Xiamen in 1988, Han said he was "shocked" by the tremendous changes the city has witnessed in the past few decades.



"Today's Xiamen is a beautiful garden city, and we hope Kaohsiung will get better as well," he said.



At a press conference, Han expressed the hope to expand city-to-city exchanges in sports and culture, and increase youth communications in the future.

