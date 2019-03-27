People visit Longmen Grottoes scenic area in Luoyang, C China's Henan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/3/27 10:38:08

People visit the Longmen Grottoes scenic area in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, on March 26, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

People visit the Longmen Grottoes scenic area in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, on March 26, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo taken on March 26, 2019 shows people visiting the Longmen Grottoes scenic area in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

A boat is seen at the Longmen Grottoes scenic area in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, on March 26, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

People visit the Longmen Grottoes scenic area in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, on March 26, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

Visitors take selfies at the Longmen Grottoes scenic area in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province on March 26, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

People visit the Longmen Grottoes scenic area in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, on March 26, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on March 26, 2019 shows the Xiangshan Temple at the Longmen Grottoes scenic area in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

People visit the Longmen Grottoes scenic area in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, on March 26, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus