Spring scenery of Luoning, central China's Henan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/3/27 11:02:05

Students paint at Huashuao Village of Luoning County, central China's Henan Province, March 25, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

A tourist walks out of a house at Huashuao Village of Luoning County, central China's Henan Province, March 25, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

A man takes photos of rapeseed flowers at Huashuao Village of Luoning County, central China's Henan Province, March 25, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

Aerial photo shows a tourist walking past peach trees at Huashuao Village of Luoning County, central China's Henan Province, March 25, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

A woman holding her child in the arms walks past peach trees at Huashuao Village of Luoning County, central China's Henan Province, March 25, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus