Tibet's democratic reform strengthens ethnic equality, unity: white paper

Tibet has built a new type of socialist ethnic relationship featuring equality, solidarity, mutual assistance and harmony since its democratic reform 60 years ago, said a white paper released by the State Council Information Office Wednesday.



"Tibet has fully implemented the ethnic policy of the Communist Party of China to enhance the awareness of ethnic solidarity and the sense of community of the Chinese nation, and strengthen ethnic communication and integration," said the white paper, titled "Democratic Reform in Tibet -- Sixty Years On."



Over the past 60 years, the central government and all ethnic groups have been committed to the coordinated development of Tibet and the nation, it said.



"At major historical points in Tibet's socialist construction, reform and development, the central government has mobilized and organized as many resources as possible from across the country to help Tibet to realize common prosperity," it said.



After reform and opening up, the central government has been stepping up its assistance to Tibet. The National Symposium on Work in Tibet was held in 1980, 1984, 1994, 2001, 2010 and 2015 to improve the preferential policies applying to Tibet.



"It is estimated that financial aid from the central budget totaled 1.24 trillion yuan from 1980 to 2018, making up 91 percent of Tibet's financial expenditure," the white paper said.



Assistance from other provinces, autonomous regions, municipalities directly under the central government, and large and medium-sized enterprises began in the 1960s. Since the start of reform and opening up in 1978, assistance from developed provinces and cities has increased.



Since 2015, assistance by educational and medical personnel from across the country has contributed tremendously to social development in Tibet. More than 10,000 projects are receiving support, representing a total investment of over 40 billion yuan.



"With deeper reform and opening up, the economic and cultural ties between people in Tibet and those in the rest of China have become closer, with an increasing number of mixed communities and a closer emotional bond," the document said.

