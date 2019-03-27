Horoscope

Happy birthday:



The alignment of the stars indicates that today will be a good day for long-term financial investments. If you are willing to embrace change, you will discover a world full of opportunities. Your lucky numbers: 2, 4, 7, 11, 15.



Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Your quick-thinking and problem-solving skills will endear you to others. Do not let this go to your head, though. Humility will also play a key factor in maintaining your current standing with others. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Your bright and fun-loving personality will be a great asset as you go about your day today. Where others only see dead ends, you will see opportunity! Your luck is looking up when it comes to money matters. ✭✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



You will only be hurting yourself by running away from difficulties. Even if you don't end up succeeding, taking on challenges will make you stronger. Honesty will be the best policy when dealing with others today. ✭✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



You can create an opportunity that will launch you to a better paying career if you pour more energy into a favorite hobby. You will be lucky in love if you head out for a night on the town. ✭✭✭✭



Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Although you want to stand out today, there are others out there who want to contribute as well. You will have a better chance of success if you decide to share the spotlight with them instead of hogging it for yourself. ✭✭✭



Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Open your mind to new possibilities by involving yourself in activities you would normally avoid. Someone may come to you with a tempting business offer, but take care as things are not as great as they seem. ✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Take some time out to focus on self-improvement and you will end up making some great headway today. An argument with a close friend may have you feeling upset, but there is no need to worry. All will be forgiven in time. ✭✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



The social contacts you make from taking part in community activities will prove extremely useful in the not-to-distant future. Today will be a good time to take a chance with a new relationship. ✭✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Today will be a good time to take a nice extra-long lunch as you will not be that busy. Calling up a friend to join you will make things even better. Lady Luck will be at your side when it comes to money matters. ✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Negative thinking could end up ruining your entire day if you don't rein it in. Focusing on the good things in your life will attract some positive energy to you. Someone close to you may be in need of a shoulder to cry on. ✭✭✭



Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Someone you meet today will cause you to see things from a brand new perspective. You may hear from a friend you haven't talked to in quite a while. ✭✭✭



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Setting aside some quiet time this evening will give you a chance to recharge your spiritual batteries. Education will be the key to advancing your career. ✭✭✭✭

