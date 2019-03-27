Puzzle

1 Certain PTA participant4 Cuddly marsupial9 Luxury German cars13 Earth-friendly prefix14 Individuals15 Make turbid16 *1998 Robin Williams film18 Hathaway of "Serenity"19 It's lined with crust20 Wiimote batteries22 Beto's 2018 opponent23 *OX, in love letters27 Home runs, e.g.30 AWOL chasers31 Flair or Ocasek32 Overly33 Emulate an eagle35 "Keep but rename" menu option38 *City outside Joshua Tree National Park41 Regional dialect42 Exude43 Jeremy of the NBA44 Big pig45 Slip up46 Message board admins47 *Heat map52 Snakelike swimmer53 Swiss peak54 Sainted Mother58 Inter ___ (among others)60 Like the countries in the starred answers, literally and figuratively63 Lust and greed64 Yoga postures65 Hardcore punk offshoot66 Discontinued item?67 Georgetown ballers68 Certain sib1 Johnny who played Jack Sparrow2 Three-syllable berry3 Shower attention (on)4 Actor Reeves5 Tired, as a joke6 "Selma" director DuVernay7 24-hour endurance race8 Syrian strongman9 Form-fitting garment10 Nickel back?11 Cabernet and chardonnay12 Winter transports14 Bygone Iranian ruler17 IRS form experts21 Colorful, flowing garment: Var.24 FBI agent25 Based on theoretical deduction26 Microloan nonprofit27 ://www lead-in28 Where Sioux City is29 Conform33 Scarlet letter, e.g.34 Yiddish laments35 Utters, informally36 In the thick of37 IRS IDs39 Koh-i-___ diamond40 Social standard45 Texas city near Ciudad Juarez46 Windy City exchange, with "the"47 Back-comb48 Genetic strand shape49 God, in Islam50 Rand McNally book51 '90s GM cars55 Squeaks (out)56 Prefix for "sweet" or "circle"57 Hullabaloos59 Braying beast61 Dissenter's vote62 "CSI" molecule

Solution