Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Certain PTA participant
4 Cuddly marsupial
9 Luxury German cars
13 Earth-friendly prefix
14 Individuals
15 Make turbid
16 *1998 Robin Williams film
18 Hathaway of "Serenity"
19 It's lined with crust
20 Wiimote batteries
22 Beto's 2018 opponent
23 *OX, in love letters
27 Home runs, e.g.
30 AWOL chasers
31 Flair or Ocasek
32 Overly
33 Emulate an eagle
35 "Keep but rename" menu option
38 *City outside Joshua Tree National Park
41 Regional dialect
42 Exude
43 Jeremy of the NBA
44 Big pig
45 Slip up
46 Message board admins
47 *Heat map
52 Snakelike swimmer
53 Swiss peak
54 Sainted Mother
58 Inter ___ (among others)
60 Like the countries in the starred answers, literally and figuratively
63 Lust and greed
64 Yoga postures
65 Hardcore punk offshoot
66 Discontinued item?
67 Georgetown ballers
68 Certain sibDOWN
1 Johnny who played Jack Sparrow
2 Three-syllable berry
3 Shower attention (on)
4 Actor Reeves
5 Tired, as a joke
6 "Selma" director DuVernay
7 24-hour endurance race
8 Syrian strongman
9 Form-fitting garment
10 Nickel back?
11 Cabernet and chardonnay
12 Winter transports
14 Bygone Iranian ruler
17 IRS form experts
21 Colorful, flowing garment: Var.
24 FBI agent
25 Based on theoretical deduction
26 Microloan nonprofit
27 ://www lead-in
28 Where Sioux City is
29 Conform
33 Scarlet letter, e.g.
34 Yiddish laments
35 Utters, informally
36 In the thick of
37 IRS IDs
39 Koh-i-___ diamond
40 Social standard
45 Texas city near Ciudad Juarez
46 Windy City exchange, with "the"
47 Back-comb
48 Genetic strand shape
49 God, in Islam
50 Rand McNally book
51 '90s GM cars
55 Squeaks (out)
56 Prefix for "sweet" or "circle"
57 Hullabaloos
59 Braying beast
61 Dissenter's vote
62 "CSI" molecule
Solution