Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/3/27 11:28:40

 ACROSS



  1 Certain PTA participant

  4 Cuddly marsupial

  9 Luxury German cars

 13 Earth-friendly prefix

 14 Individuals

 15 Make turbid

 16 *1998 Robin Williams film

 18 Hathaway of "Serenity"

 19 It's lined with crust

 20 Wiimote batteries

 22 Beto's 2018 opponent

 23 *OX, in love letters

 27 Home runs, e.g.

 30 AWOL chasers

 31 Flair or Ocasek

 32 Overly

 33 Emulate an eagle

 35 "Keep but rename" menu option

 38 *City outside Joshua Tree National Park

 41 Regional dialect

 42 Exude

 43 Jeremy of the NBA

 44 Big pig

 45 Slip up

 46 Message board admins

 47 *Heat map

 52 Snakelike swimmer

 53 Swiss peak

 54 Sainted Mother

 58 Inter ___ (among others)

 60 Like the countries in the starred answers, literally and figuratively

 63 Lust and greed

 64 Yoga postures

 65 Hardcore punk offshoot

 66 Discontinued item?

 67 Georgetown ballers

 68 Certain sib

DOWN

  1 Johnny who played Jack Sparrow

  2 Three-syllable berry

  3 Shower attention (on)

  4 Actor Reeves

  5 Tired, as a joke

  6 "Selma" director DuVernay

  7 24-hour endurance race

  8 Syrian strongman

  9 Form-fitting garment

 10 Nickel back?

 11 Cabernet and chardonnay

 12 Winter transports

 14 Bygone Iranian ruler

 17 IRS form experts

 21 Colorful, flowing garment: Var.

 24 FBI agent

 25 Based on theoretical deduction

 26 Microloan nonprofit

 27 ://www lead-in

 28 Where Sioux City is

 29 Conform

 33 Scarlet letter, e.g.

 34 Yiddish laments

 35 Utters, informally

 36 In the thick of

 37 IRS IDs

 39 Koh-i-___ diamond

 40 Social standard

 45 Texas city near Ciudad Juarez

 46 Windy City exchange, with "the"

 47 Back-comb

 48 Genetic strand shape

 49 God, in Islam

 50 Rand McNally book

 51 '90s GM cars

 55 Squeaks (out)

 56 Prefix for "sweet" or "circle"

 57 Hullabaloos

 59 Braying beast

 61 Dissenter's vote

 62 "CSI" molecule

Solution



 

