Learning Chinese

Chat attackget one's glasses配眼镜(pèi yǎnjìnɡ)A: Where did you get your glasses?你的眼镜是在哪里配的啊？(nǐ de yǎnjìnɡ shì zài nǎlǐ pèi de a?)B: I got them at the shop near my house. But you're not nearsighted, why do you need to get glasses?我在家门口商场里的眼镜店配的,你又不近视,为什么要配眼镜啊？(wǒzài jiāménkǒu shānɡchǎnɡ lǐ de yǎnjìnɡdiàn pèi de, nǐ yòu bùjìnshì,wèishénme yào pèi yǎnjìnɡ a?)A: I'm often staring at a computer screen at work, which makes my eyes uncomfortable. I heard that there are glasses that can protect your eyes. I want to get a pair.我上班时经常盯着电脑,眼睛很不舒服。我听说有一种可以保护眼睛的眼镜,我想去配一副。(wǒ shànɡbān shí jīnɡchánɡ dīnɡzhe diànnǎo, yǎnjīnɡ hěn bù shūfú. wǒ tīnɡshuō yǒu yīzhǒnɡ kěyǐ bǎohù yǎnjīnɡ de yǎnjìnɡ, wǒxiǎnɡ qù pèi yīfù.)B: Well since you're not nearsighted, you can get glasses without a prescription and it will be cheaper than normal glasses.既然你不近视,你可以配一副没有度数的眼镜,而且比普通的眼镜要便宜。(jìrán nǐ bù jìnshì, nǐ kěyǐ pèi yīfù méiyǒu dùshù de yǎnjìnɡ, érqiě bǐ pǔtōnɡ de yǎnjìnɡ yào piányí.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT