Heart attack victim saved by badminton playing doctors

Six doctors from the Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH) who were playing badminton, helped revive a man who had collapsed while playing pickup basketball on a nearby court.The middle-aged man was playing basketball at the courts of Dongdan in Dongcheng district, Beijing when he suffered a heart attack and collapsed on Monday evening,The Beijing News reported.The six doctors happened to be playing badminton on nearby badminton courts and resuscitated the man using a defibrillator that was supplied by the sports complex in case of such an emergency."The man wasn't breathing and did not have any pulse. I immediately started CPR, and because it was so timely and the patient basically didn't suffer oxygen deprivation," Liu Yongjian, a doctor with the respiratory department of PUMCH, told thepaper.cn.The man's heart restarted before he was taken to the Beijing Tongren Hospital, the nearest one."He was already conscious and his situation was stable when I visited him that night. His daughter was very grateful," said Jiang Wei, another doctor with the intensive care unit of PUMCH."This event shows the value of first aid knowledge. We hope everyone learns how to perform CPR in case they encounter a similar situation," said Liu, thepaper.cn reported.Global Times