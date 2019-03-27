Kenya bank to boost WeChat Pay, Alipay presence in Africa

Photo provided by German department store retailer Breuninger shows a customer using Alibaba's Alipay at Breuninger store in Dusseldorf, Germany, June 29, 2018. Breuninger on Friday announced to introduce two Chinese mobile payment platforms -- Alibaba's Alipay and Tencent's Wechat Pay. (Photo:Xinhua)

Kenyan-based regional financial institution Equity Bank plans to boost presence of WeChat Pay and Alipay in Africa, a banker said on Monday.Jack Ngare, managing director of Finserve Africa, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Equity Bank, told Xinhua in Nairobi that they have already made the Chinese financial technology service available in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda."We are currently at advanced stages of rolling out WeChat Pay and Alipay to merchants in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) by the end of the year and thereafter to additional Africa markets," said Ngare.Equity Bank has subsidiaries in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, South Sudan and DRC.Ngare said that its payment gateway service will allow merchants in east and central Africa to accept payments from users of WeChat and Alipay.He added that the aim of the fintech service is to boost foreign exchange inflows into Africa."We are also planning to leverage on the growing Sino-Africa trade and make bilateral trade to become more digital-based and reduce need to carry cash," he revealed.