Tibet enjoys one of its best periods in history: official

People dance to celebrate the 60th anniversary of democratic reforms in Tibet, at a community in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 23, 2019. Photo: Xinhua

A senior official from Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region said the human rights situation in the region is "very good" and Tibet is enjoying one of its best periods in history as people's aspirations for a stable society are stronger than ever.The remarks were made by Norbu Dondrup, vice chairman of the Tibet regional government, at a press conference on Wednesday announcing the release of a white paper on Tibet, titled Democratic Reform in Tibet — Sixty Years On.The region's vice chairman also blasted outsiders critical of the region's adherence to human rights. Some countries have been fooled and bewitched by the Dalai Lama clique that continues to attack human rights issues in Tibet, said Norbu Dondrup.It is the more than 3 million people living in Tibet that have the biggest say in the human rights situation in the region and people's satisfaction and happiness are the best measure of human rights, said the official."Before 1959, the one million serfs in Tibet had no idea of human rights. They didn't have any awareness of human rights as their rights had been abolished under feudal serfdom. They didn't have the right to life, let alone the right to develop," said Norbu Dondrup.By abolishing serfdom, a grim and backward feudal system, Tibet was able to establish a new social system that liberated the people and made them masters of the nation and society, thus ensuring their rights in all matters, said the white paper.The year 2019 marks the 60th anniversary of democratic reforms in Tibet. The white paper released Wednesday was the 14th such document released by China's State Council Information Office.Tibet's 2018 GDP reached 147.76 billion yuan ($22 billion), about 191 times more than the 1959 figure calculated at comparable prices, said the white paper.Since 2013, some 710,000 people have been lifted out of poverty in Tibet. The region's poverty rate has dropped from 35.2 percent in 2012 to less than 6 percent in 2018, the white paper said.The average life expectancy of the people in Tibet rose from 35.5 years in 1959 to the current present 68.2 years, it said.Tibet's human rights and other advances have seen "unprecedented and remarkable" progress since the democratic reforms in 1959, Norbu Dondrup said at the press conference, citing residents' political right to be engaged in social governance.Since 1978, Tibet has held 11 elections for deputies to the people's congresses at the township level, 10 at the county level, and eight at the level of municipalities that have subordinate districts, according to the document. Currently, there are 35,963 deputies to the people's congresses at all levels in Tibet. Tibetans and other ethnic minority groups account for 92.18 percent of the deputies, it said.At the Wednesday news conference, officials also noted religious freedoms are sufficiently safeguarded in the region while noting that believers should not be fooled by separatists."It's clearly written in Chinese law that every citizen has the right to religious freedom. However, those who stir up religious fervor to serve a separatist agenda and violate the law should be punished in accordance with law. This is the same in all other countries," said Norbu Dondrup.The so-called "Tibet independence" issue was cooked up by imperialists. Tibet is an inalienable part of China and no country in history that has ever acknowledged the "independence of Tibet," he said.There are 1,787 religious venues in Tibet, accommodating some 46,000 monks and nuns, and 358 living Buddhas.The region also has four mosques, and some 12,000 Muslims, as well as a Catholic church with more than 700 followers, said the white paper.All the monks and nuns registered in the autonomous region enjoy the benefits of the social security net, with full medical insurance, old-age benefits, subsistence allowance, and personal accident insurance, the white paper added.Since the 1980s, the Chinese central government has invested more than 1.4 billion yuan to conduct large-scale renovation and repairs of Tibet cultural relics and major temples.