Profits of China’s industrial enterprises drop 14 percent in the first two months

The profits of China's medium- and large-size industrial enterprises in January and February fell 14 percent year-on-year to 708.01 billion yuan ($105.48 billion). The profits of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) dropped 24.2 percent year-on-year to 222.37 billion yuan, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Wednesday. The overall decline was mainly due to seasonable factors and drops in major industries, the NBS said.

Dramatic decreases have been seen in the auto, oil processing, steel, and chemical industries, while the consumer goods manufacturing and major equipment manufacturing industries maintained high growth rate in profits, the data showed.

Due to fluctuating prices of commodities in the global market, upstream industries have seen slowed profit growth, said Liu Xuezhi, an economist at Bank of Communications.

However, Chinese analysts said the ongoing China-US trade war has had a limited impact on industrial performance, which is a major indicator of China's economic growth.

The overall stable situation of the Chinese industrial sector indicates that market demand have not been further harmed by the China-US trade war, and the policy adjustments introduced in the fourth quarter of 2018 have taken effect, analysts said.

A new round of policies including moderately easy monetary policy targeted at specific areas, tax reduction, and accelerating opening-up measures were adopted starting in the fourth quarter of 2018 to stabilize economic growth.

The debt ratio of medium- and large-size industrial enterprises by the end of February 2019 dropped 0.2 percentage points to 56.9 percent, and the debt ratio of SOEs dropped one percentage point to 58.6 percent, according to the NBS data.

The decline in the debt ratio indicates that the effects of structural deleveraging measures have taken effect, and the debt pressure will lie in local governments in the future, Tian said.