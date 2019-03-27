Chinese president returns to Beijing after European visits

Chinese President Xi Jinping Wednesday returned to Beijing after state visits to Italy, Monaco and France.
Xi's entourage, including his wife Peng Liyuan; Ding Xuexiang, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee; Yang Jiechi, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee; State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi; and He Lifeng, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and head of the National Development and Reform Commission
, also returned to Beijing on the same plane.
When Xi left Paris for Beijing on Tuesday afternoon, French Minister of State Francois de Rugy saw him off at the airport.