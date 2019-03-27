Jar filled with eggshells 2,500 years old found in Jiangsu

A view of the excavation at a tomb of the Spring and Autumn Period in Shangxing Town, Liyang City, East China’s Jiangsu Province. . The tomb complex, a circular mound, has a diameter of about 40 meters and a height of four meters. Archaeologists have unearthed more than 100 artefacts from the site, including pottery jars and other vessels. The eggshells were found in the No. 11 tomb, along with other utensils. (Photo: China News Service)

A pottery jar filled with the remains of eggs from 2,500 years ago is found in a tomb of the Spring and Autumn period (approximately 771 to 476 BC) in Shangxing Town, Liyang City, East China's Jiangsu Province. The tomb complex, a circular mound, has a diameter of about 40 meters and a height of four meters. Archaeologists have unearthed more than 100 artefacts from the site, including pottery jars and other vessels. The eggshells were found in the No. 11 tomb, along with other utensils. (Photo: China News Service)

