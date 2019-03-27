Chinese actress Zhao Wei faces rising class suits over misleading company takeover disclosure

Chinese actress Zhao Wei is the target of class lawsuits filed by 67 investors demanding more than 50 million yuan ($7.45 million) in compensation for a misleading takeover in 2016, according to a report by guancha.cn on Wednesday.



According to the report, the 67 investors have filed a lawsuit to Hangzhou Intermediate People's Court against Zhejiang Sunriver Culture Co (Zhejiang Sunriver), Zhao Wei and Kong Deyong, the corporate representative of Zhejiang Sunriver. So far, there have already been 512 legal filings over the 2016 takeover, the report said.



In November 2016, Tibet Longwei, a company owned by Zhao Wei and her husband Huang Youlong, attempted to take over a 29.1-percent stake in Zhejiang Wanjia (now named Zhejiang Sunriver Culture Co) for 3.06 billion yuan. The takeover drew attention from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) over dubious capital sources and misleading information disclosure.



The failed attempt and controversy over the takeover have caused a tremendous drop in Zhejiang Sunriver's market value and a loss of investors. In July 2017, company share prices dropped to 9.03 yuan, shedding more than 60 percent from its highest price.



Previously, in a case in which an investor filed a suit against Zhejiang Sunriver and Zhao Wei, Hangzhou Intermediate People's Court ruled in its first instance decision that Zhejiang Sunriver and Zhaowei "misled the market and investors' expectations," and ordered them to pay a total of 54,535.83 yuan in compensation, according to a report by thepaper.com.



Ever since the court's decision, Zhejiang Sunriver has been on the receiving end of an increasing number of lawsuits. In a report by the Xinhua News Agency, as of January 18, Zhejiang Sunriver had received 511 lawsuits over securities disputes related to the takeover, involving over 60 million yuan in compensation.



Zhao Wei and her husband have also drawn scrutiny from market regulators and watchdogs over violating securities regulations.



In April 2018, the China Securities Regulatory Commission ruled that Zhao Wei should be banned from trading in the market in the Chinese mainland for five years for misconduct in the takeover case. In November 2018, Zhao Wei and her husband were banned by the Shanghai Stock Exchange from holding key positions—including director, supervisor and high-level management posts—in companies for five years.









