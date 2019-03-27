Flower Show held at Macy's Herald Square flagship store in New York

People visit Macy's Flower Show at Macy's Herald Square flagship store in New York, the United States, on March 26, 2019. The annual flower show is held from March 24 to April 7 this year. With the theme of "Journey to Paradisios, Operation: Inspiration," the show features more than 5,000 types of plants depicting various outer space themes. (Photo:China News Service)

People visit Macy's Flower Show at Macy's Herald Square flagship store in New York, the United States, on March 26, 2019. The annual flower show is held from March 24 to April 7 this year. With the theme of "Journey to Paradisios, Operation: Inspiration," the show features more than 5,000 types of plants depicting various outer space themes. (Photo:China News Service)

People visit Macy's Flower Show at Macy's Herald Square flagship store in New York, the United States, on March 26, 2019. The annual flower show is held from March 24 to April 7 this year. With the theme of "Journey to Paradisios, Operation: Inspiration," the show features more than 5,000 types of plants depicting various outer space themes. (Photo:China News Service)

People visit Macy's Flower Show at Macy's Herald Square flagship store in New York, the United States, on March 25, 2019. The annual flower show is held from March 24 to April 7 this year. With the theme of "Journey to Paradisios, Operation: Inspiration," the show features more than 5,000 types of plants depicting various outer space themes. (Photo:Xinhua)

A man visits Macy's Flower Show at Macy's Herald Square flagship store in New York, the United States, on March 25, 2019. The annual flower show is held from March 24 to April 7 this year. With the theme of "Journey to Paradisios, Operation: Inspiration," the show features more than 5,000 types of plants depicting various outer space themes. (Photo:Xinhua)

People visit Macy's Flower Show at Macy's Herald Square flagship store in New York, the United States, on March 25, 2019. The annual flower show is held from March 24 to April 7 this year. With the theme of "Journey to Paradisios, Operation: Inspiration," the show features more than 5,000 types of plants depicting various outer space themes. (Photo:Xinhua)

People visit Macy's Flower Show at Macy's Herald Square flagship store in New York, the United States, on March 25, 2019. The annual flower show is held from March 24 to April 7 this year. With the theme of "Journey to Paradisios, Operation: Inspiration," the show features more than 5,000 types of plants depicting various outer space themes. (Photo:Xinhua)

People visit Macy's Flower Show at Macy's Herald Square flagship store in New York, the United States, on March 25, 2019. The annual flower show is held from March 24 to April 7 this year. With the theme of "Journey to Paradisios, Operation: Inspiration," the show features more than 5,000 types of plants depicting various outer space themes. (Photo:Xinhua)

People visit Macy's Flower Show at Macy's Herald Square flagship store in New York, the United States, on March 25, 2019. The annual flower show is held from March 24 to April 7 this year. With the theme of "Journey to Paradisios, Operation: Inspiration," the show features more than 5,000 types of plants depicting various outer space themes. (Photo:Xinhua)

People visit Macy's Flower Show at Macy's Herald Square flagship store in New York, the United States, on March 25, 2019. The annual flower show is held from March 24 to April 7 this year. With the theme of "Journey to Paradisios, Operation: Inspiration," the show features more than 5,000 types of plants depicting various outer space themes. (Photo:Xinhua)