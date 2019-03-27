Pastoral beauty in Wuyuan County

Source:Ecns.cn Published: 2019/3/27 15:19:20

An aerial view of fields and hillside terraces being turned bright yellow by blooming rapeseed flowers in Wuyuan County, Jiangxi Province in March 2019. (Photo: China News Service)


 

An aerial view of fields and hillside terraces being turned bright yellow by blooming rapeseed flowers in Wuyuan County, Jiangxi Province in March 2019. (Photo: China News Service)


 

An aerial view of fields and hillside terraces being turned bright yellow by blooming rapeseed flowers in Wuyuan County, Jiangxi Province in March 2019. (Photo: China News Service)


 

An aerial view of fields and hillside terraces being turned bright yellow by blooming rapeseed flowers in Wuyuan County, Jiangxi Province in March 2019. (Photo: China News Service)


 

An aerial view of fields and hillside terraces being turned bright yellow by blooming rapeseed flowers in Wuyuan County, Jiangxi Province in March 2019. (Photo: China News Service)


 

An aerial view of fields and hillside terraces being turned bright yellow by blooming rapeseed flowers in Wuyuan County, Jiangxi Province in March 2019. (Photo: China News Service)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus