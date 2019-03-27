U.S. House fails to override Trump's veto of congressional measure blocking his national emergency declaration

The U.S. Capitol is seen in Washington D.C., the United States, on March 26, 2019. The U.S. House of Representatives failed on Tuesday to override President Donald Trump's veto of a congressional resolution blocking his declaration of a national emergency at the nation's southern border with Mexico. (Photo:Xinhua)

The U.S. Capitol is seen in Washington D.C., the United States, on March 26, 2019. The U.S. House of Representatives failed on Tuesday to override President Donald Trump's veto of a congressional resolution blocking his declaration of a national emergency at the nation's southern border with Mexico. (Photo:Xinhua)

The U.S. Capitol is seen in Washington D.C., the United States, on March 26, 2019. The U.S. House of Representatives failed on Tuesday to override President Donald Trump's veto of a congressional resolution blocking his declaration of a national emergency at the nation's southern border with Mexico. (Photo:Xinhua)

The U.S. Capitol is seen in Washington D.C., the United States, on March 26, 2019. The U.S. House of Representatives failed on Tuesday to override President Donald Trump's veto of a congressional resolution blocking his declaration of a national emergency at the nation's southern border with Mexico. (Photo:Xinhua)

The U.S. Capitol is seen in Washington D.C., the United States, on March 26, 2019. The U.S. House of Representatives failed on Tuesday to override President Donald Trump's veto of a congressional resolution blocking his declaration of a national emergency at the nation's southern border with Mexico. (Photo:Xinhua)

The U.S. Capitol is seen in Washington D.C., the United States, on March 26, 2019. The U.S. House of Representatives failed on Tuesday to override President Donald Trump's veto of a congressional resolution blocking his declaration of a national emergency at the nation's southern border with Mexico. (Photo:Xinhua)

The U.S. Capitol is seen in Washington D.C., the United States, on March 26, 2019. The U.S. House of Representatives failed on Tuesday to override President Donald Trump's veto of a congressional resolution blocking his declaration of a national emergency at the nation's southern border with Mexico. (Photo:Xinhua)