U.S. House fails to override Trump's veto of congressional measure blocking his national emergency declaration

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/3/27 15:29:56

The U.S. Capitol is seen in Washington D.C., the United States, on March 26, 2019. The U.S. House of Representatives failed on Tuesday to override President Donald Trump's veto of a congressional resolution blocking his declaration of a national emergency at the nation's southern border with Mexico. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

The U.S. Capitol is seen in Washington D.C., the United States, on March 26, 2019. The U.S. House of Representatives failed on Tuesday to override President Donald Trump's veto of a congressional resolution blocking his declaration of a national emergency at the nation's southern border with Mexico. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

The U.S. Capitol is seen in Washington D.C., the United States, on March 26, 2019. The U.S. House of Representatives failed on Tuesday to override President Donald Trump's veto of a congressional resolution blocking his declaration of a national emergency at the nation's southern border with Mexico. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

The U.S. Capitol is seen in Washington D.C., the United States, on March 26, 2019. The U.S. House of Representatives failed on Tuesday to override President Donald Trump's veto of a congressional resolution blocking his declaration of a national emergency at the nation's southern border with Mexico. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

The U.S. Capitol is seen in Washington D.C., the United States, on March 26, 2019. The U.S. House of Representatives failed on Tuesday to override President Donald Trump's veto of a congressional resolution blocking his declaration of a national emergency at the nation's southern border with Mexico. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

The U.S. Capitol is seen in Washington D.C., the United States, on March 26, 2019. The U.S. House of Representatives failed on Tuesday to override President Donald Trump's veto of a congressional resolution blocking his declaration of a national emergency at the nation's southern border with Mexico. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

The U.S. Capitol is seen in Washington D.C., the United States, on March 26, 2019. The U.S. House of Representatives failed on Tuesday to override President Donald Trump's veto of a congressional resolution blocking his declaration of a national emergency at the nation's southern border with Mexico. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus