Tea gardens in Wuyishan to enter harvest season next month

Photo taken on March 26, 2019 shows tender shoots at a tea garden in Xingcun Township of Wuyishan City, southeast China's Fujian Province. The tea gardens in Wuyishan will enter harvest season next month. (Photo:Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 26, 2019 shows tender shoots at a tea garden in Xingcun Township of Wuyishan City, southeast China's Fujian Province. The tea gardens in Wuyishan will enter harvest season next month. (Photo:Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 26, 2019 shows an ecological tea garden in Xingcun Township of Wuyishan City, southeast China's Fujian Province. The tea gardens in Wuyishan will enter harvest season next month. (Photo:Xinhua)

Two birds perch on tea plant at an ecological tea garden in Xingcun Township of Wuyishan City, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 26, 2019. The tea gardens in Wuyishan will enter harvest season next month. (Photo:Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on March 26, 2019 shows an ecological tea garden in Xingcun Township of Wuyishan City, southeast China's Fujian Province. The tea gardens in Wuyishan will enter harvest season next month. (Photo:Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 26, 2019 shows an ecological tea garden in Xingcun Township of Wuyishan City, southeast China's Fujian Province. The tea gardens in Wuyishan will enter harvest season next month. (Photo:Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 26, 2019 shows an ecological tea garden in Xingcun Township of Wuyishan City, southeast China's Fujian Province. The tea gardens in Wuyishan will enter harvest season next month. (Photo:Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 26, 2019 shows an ecological tea garden in Xingcun Township of Wuyishan City, southeast China's Fujian Province. The tea gardens in Wuyishan will enter harvest season next month. (Photo:Xinhua)