Young Tibetans live the trend, seek to break stereotype

Nyema Droma, designer and photographer, works at home on March 10 in Lhasa, Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Photo: Li Hao/GT

Young Tibetans are seeking a modern and trendy life like their peers around the world, far removed from the image of a quaint Tibet with monks in ocher robes and its monastic old-world charm.Nyema Droma, a 25-year-old photographer and designer, set up the Hima Alaya Studio in Lhasa three years ago.She designs clothes and accessories, combining Tibetan cultural elements with requirements of modern life.At the facility in northern Lhasa, Nyema introduced her most popular creations to the Global Times reporter. They included a down vest embellished with Tibetan patterns, a T-shirt with a ghost head resembling Albert Einstein's famous "tongue out" photo, and a yeti mask.Hima Alaya's retail outlet in central Lhasa is often full of customers who speak either Tibetan or Putonghua. A middle-aged mother and her 23-year-old daughter bought three items. They said the attractive designs of the merchandise regularly drew them to the shop."We might be the first to have Tibetan costumes with modern design," said Nyema."Some people said the change would make tradition disappear, but I don't think it is true. Only by fusing them with modern elements, could traditional designs last long."After graduating from the University of the Arts London, Nyema decided to come back to Tibet and started the business here because "only in Tibet could I achieve what I always wanted to do and live the life I desire."In the last few years, she held three photography exhibitions in the UK, showcasing Tibet to the world.Meanwhile, a set of pictures she took caused a controversy. One photo shows a lama holding a Coca Cola bottle, while another shows two men drinking Budweiser beer."My classmates from Western countries asked me if the cola and beer were meant for the shooting," Nyema said, "but it is what we have every day in Tibet!"Lhasa is embracing the world, which is reflected in the KFC outlet with a Potala Palace view and Burger King located opposite the Jokhang Temple. Restaurants belonging to international chains and modern bakeries are flanked by Tibetan tea houses. Timberland, North Face and Puma outlets line the street."When they Google Tibet, they see nomadic life, museum pictures from 100 years ago, or something religious," Nyema said. "I want to break the stereotype of Tibet in the Western mind and tell them it has different kinds of people doing modern jobs."Not far from Nyema's shop, in a small lane is located Teba and Gyaltsen's skateboard outlet, the first in Tibet.The small outlet is also Teba's tattoo studio and Gyaltsen's barber shop for men. They both love skateboarding. The shop is a social hangout for skaters in Lhasa. There are around 100 of them in the plateau city.The skaters all know Tsering Tarchin, one of Tibet's first skaters.Last year, Tarchin went back to live in his home in Ali prefecture, one of the most remote regions in Tibet. There, he was the only skater."Now in Ali I would go out and skate hoping to attract some children's attention," he told the Global Times, "I have also written to the local government to set up a skateboarding ground so that more Tibetans can know about this Olympic sport."

Dorje, a skater in Lhasa, performs at a square near the Potala Palace in Lhasa. Photo: Shan Jie/GT