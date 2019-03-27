AI reaches roof of world

As Cai Wang was walking with his friend toward a bus stop during sunset in Lhasa, Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, his eyes fell on something more earthly. "Wow, I am seeing this for the first time in Lhasa," the 22-year-old said enthusiastically pointing to an artificial intelligence-supported passenger information board at the bus stop.The electronic board, as part of the local smart city construction projects, has multiple functions including providing real-time location information of buses, weather forecasts, real-time video surveillance and mobile phone charging."It is passenger friendly, and I could know where the buses are," Cai told the Global Times. He said that he used a mobile phone application with similar functions when he was in university in Central China's Hubei Province. It amazed him that such advanced technology could be in use in his hometown.The AI-backed electronic passenger board is just a glimpse of the modern and intelligent Tibet. The region has invested heavily in the development of big data and AI technologies that boosted local economy, improved administrative efficiency and brought convenience to local people's life.

Luosang Gongbu, an employee with the department of justice in Tibet, interacts with the robot. Photo: Zhang Hui/GT

In the office building of the department of justice in Tibet, a white robot with rich legal information and witty interactions with humans recently rose to fame.The robot, produced by a Beijing technology company, stores tens of millions of provisions from Chinese laws and regulations, criminal cases, contract templates and popular songs, according to the department of justice.It can provide legal consultation and political information, and act as a guide for visitors to an exhibition of the department. It can even entertain by singing and dancing, Sun Xiaolu of the legal affairs office of the department of justice in Tibet told the Global Times.The robot is also connected with an online platform for residents to consult it on private legal issues. Since October 2018, around 125,000 residents consulted it online and another 1,200 residents interacted with the robot face-to-face, according to the department."It makes legal consultation enjoyable for everyone, and has improved the efficiency of acquiring legal information," Sun said.Now, the robot can only speak Putonghua, but will learn to speak Tibetan in the future. It will walk out of the government building to more places including the Potala Palace square and schools for promoting legal awareness among local residents, Sun said.More government departments in Tibet are expected to adopt technologies such as AI.In Tibet University's big data research center, a large screen covers the wall. It shows AI-backed big data service platforms used in tourism and environment management as well as in online language translation between Tibetan and Putonghua.The center has been jointly established by Beijing-based Wiseweb Technology Company, which plans to join hands with local tourism authorities to promote application of the platform.The chief scientist of the center, Nyima Tashi, told the Global Times that the platforms could serve to analyze an industry, help government policymaking and management of public security.

Nyima Tashi, chief scientist at Tibet University's big data research center, points to a screen of its big data platform. Photo: Li Hao/GT

The tourism platform, which could show footfalls at scenic spots and hotels, also records visitors' information such as their nationality, according to Tashi."However, all those functions require data sharing by several government departments including the tourism association and police department, which is a challenge at this stage," Tashi added.Tashi suggested that the regional government come up with regulations on big data management — such as collection, sharing and privacy protection.The local government is aware of the significance of big data and AI technologies as it has introduced them to primary school students.Every Thursday and Friday, primary school students in Lhasa learn 3D printing, robot programing, and experience virtual reality technology at a youth practice base.Mahai Dizhe uses a computer to create a 3D model of a flowerpot during the class."I like this class because it's so much fun, and I've been learning it for one year," the 11-year-old from Lhasa No.3 Primary School told the Global Times. She had never used a computer one year ago.Liu Yanning, a teacher at the base, told the Global Times that such classes requiring lots of practice and teamwork have improved students' problem solving,independent thinking and innovative ability."Students in Tibet have fewer opportunities to experience new things compared with those from other parts of the country. Such classes help them learn independently and send a message that they can change their fate through their efforts and help develop their hometown in the future," Liu said.It is the first youth practice base in Lhasa, and the local government plans to build more such facilities in the region to involve more students in technological activities and scale up science and technology education, according to the Tibet Association for Science and Technology.