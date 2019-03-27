Tibetan heights of Prosperity

A view of Songmucai village in Nyingchi, Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region Photo: VCG

Different attempts

Moving to better life

Since the democratic reform 60 years ago, development of farming and animal husbandry in Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region has made big strides, with historic improvement in people's livelihood.Before the reform in 1959, old Tibet was ruled under feudal serfdom, in which the serf-owners, who accounted for only five percent of Tibet's population, occupied all means of production, while the serfs and slaves did not have personal freedom and were traded, according to a statement sent to the Global Times by the publicity department of Tibet's regional committee of the Communist Party of China on March 14.Documents show that the family of the 14th Dalai Lama owned 27 manors, 30 pastures, and over 6,000 serfs.In 1959, feudal serfdom was brought to an end in Tibet.On March 28, 1959, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China decided to dismiss the Tibet local government and undertake democratic reform.The reform liberated a million serfs and slaves and brought basic human rights and freedom to them for the first time in history.Nowadays, the per capita disposable income of farmers and herdsmen in Tibet has reached 11,450 yuan ($1,706).The grain yield is around 1.05 million tons, which is 5.7 times that 60 years ago.In 2013, the country decided to undertake sustainable development in Tibet.President Xi Jinping in 2015 underlined the importance of preserving Tibet's ecology again.Chophel Kelzang, 78, still remembers his life before 1959. At that time, his family members were serfs living in a tent."We only had some food to eat, but no freedom," he told the Global Times.Kelzang is a serf in Dadong village. His home deep in the mountain is at the highest elevation in the village.Kelzang said his life changed since the 1959 reform. Especially after China's reform and opening-up in 1978, he felt his lifestyle improve dramatically.Now he owns 120 yaks, each of them worth more than 10,000 yuan.In 1982, Kelzang became a CPC member and was elected delegate of local county-level People's Congress."My life now and then differs as much as the sky and earth," he told the Global Times in front of his two-floor house.Besides selling yaks, Kelzang also sells yogurt made from yak milk in summer.In recent years, Dadong village has been developing tourism and attracting visitors from Lhasa and other parts of China.The village has built several attractions including a hot spring center, a camp and a hotel.Its Linka, or traditional Tibetan garden, has become the most popular spot for local Tibetans to spend weekends together dancing, singing and eating.Villagers share the gains of tourism, which has provided jobs to many.Many rural areas in Tibet have been seeking new ways of development. Cijuelin village in southern Lhasa is developing because of a cultural and industrial park built by the Lhasa regional government in 2012.Villagers contributed to construction of the facility.Almost every household has bought a vehicle and rented it out to the park. Locals also man positions in the park.In 2018, per capita annual income of Cijuelin farmers and herdsmen reached 22,232.46 yuan, higher than Tibet's average, Sonam Tseden, the Party committee first secretary of Cijuelin village, told the Global Times.In Northwest China's Qinghai Province, home to 1 million Tibetan people, life has also improved greatly after families moved to more hospitable areas.Residents are leading a happy life in Changjiangyuan village near Golmud City in Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture.Because of environmental concerns, 407 Tibetan herdsmen from 128 households were moved in 2004 to the city from Tangula area, which is situated at an altitude of around 4,700 meters.Now they live in Tibetan-style houses built by the government and work in different capacities.They could also enjoy considerable subsidies from their pasture back in Tangula Mountains.Their children go to bilingual school in the village.During leisure, villagers love to gather in the local tea house or perform Guozhuang, or Tibetan bonfire dance, in a ballroom in the village.