CAFA Museum’s annual exhibition showcases connection between natural world and man

The works of Chinese artists Zhou Jirong and Ye Nan are being showcased at the Central Academy of Fine Arts (CAFA) Museum for its annual Fine Arts Nomination Exhibition.



According to Fan Di'an, president of CAFA, both artists like to explore the relation between the natural world and humanity.



Zhou's first two print series City and Door as well as his later Mirage and Fantastic Dream exemplify his deep concern toward urbanization in China.



Having studied in Russia, Ye portrays life and the power of nature in her paintings through tensive and mighty physiques, calm and rich colors, and thick and chunky strokes.



The exhibition is scheduled to come to an end on May 1.

