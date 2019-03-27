Despite pressure from the US, Europe can only win with China

By Toumert AI Source:Global Times Published: 2019/3/27 16:58:40

As the US pressures its EU counterparts on many issues ranging from trade, investment, and security agreements, China has found itself in the middle of an economic and geopolitical struggle between its two important trading partners.



Both the US and EU have extraordinary economic interest in the Chinese market as an export destination for agricultural products and technology and as a source of tourist revenue.



With that in mind, a few economic facts are worth mentioning: China is the largest market for EU exports after the US, while the EU is the largest trading partner of China. Both economies are complementary and benefit greatly from their exchanges in trade and investment.



However, China's positive role in this partnership goes beyond just trade numbers. When the EU was struggling to save its members from a financial disaster during the 2008 global crisis, China offered a helping hand by answering the distress call from Brussels' policymakers and buying eurozone bonds and invested in near bankrupt services and facilities essential to the normal functioning and social stability in member countries, including Greece, Ireland, Italy, Portugal and Spain.



While China's bailout was crucial for the core EU countries, its cooperation with the EU to support Eastern European nations was a reminder that while these nations have managed to successfully transform from command economies to market economies, as requested by the EU, they need more infrastructure and market opportunities. The EU market found itself saturated locally, and its maturity meant that newcomers couldn't benefit much by doing business only within the EU borders. Meanwhile, major European conglomerates have an established market presence globally.



It was within this context that the Budapest Guidelines for Cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European Countries was released in November 2017, marking an important step toward closer ties between China and 16 Central and Eastern European countries (CEEC), which put in motion the total integration of Eastern European economies with Asia and, in particular, the Chinese market.



As a result, we have seen the establishment of many institutions such as the China-CEEC Association of Tourism Promotion Agencies and Businesses in Hungary, the China-CEEC Joint Chamber of Commerce in Poland, the China-CEEC Center for Dialogue and Cooperation on Energy Projects in Romania, and the China-CEEC Association for the Promotion of Agricultural Cooperation in Bulgaria.



China has not only seen the importance of creating centers to institutionalize its cooperation with EU partners but has gone beyond that to invest in linking these countries to the Asian market through a rail corridor from Beijing to Berlin and London. This means infinite possibilities for small European businesses that cannot afford traditional transatlantic shipping routes but now can access all markets the rail line crosses.



It is also crucial to understand that policymakers in China are aware of the constructive role Europeans have with regard to supporting China's local market needs.



Italy and China signed a memorandum of understanding on the



Having said that, while China has put a lot of emphasis on its global engagement to secure a win-win partnership with the EU, Chinese policymakers do not seek or want to create a new economically polarized world. Beijing's ethos appears to be one of market integration, inclusive growth, fair and free trade based on equal access to all market without protectionism.



At no point will China seek to replace its longstanding US partnership. Both the EU and the US are critical to China's development, and understanding the impact of each partnership and the different needs they respond to is what US and European policymakers should focus on, rather than obsolete rhetoric about national security, protectionist policies to save jobs, or making a nation "great again."

