Man throws furniture off 23rd floor in case of domestic violence

The man throws a glass door from his 23rd floor apartment. Source: Pear Video

A man in South China threw a fit of rage and his furniture including a television from his 23rd floor apartment during a quarrel with his wife. Fortunately no one was injured.The man surnamed Wang, who lives in an apartment complex in Nanning, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, told police on Saturday that he flew into an extreme rage after squabbling with his wife.A neighbor who lives nine floors below Wang said that she was sleeping with her children and was startled by loud crashing noise and thought someone was pulling down a house.When she went to the balcony to find what happened, "I saw my broken glasses and the guardrail on my balcony had been bent.""It is so horrible. If we had been outside at that time, we might have been seriously injured. Glass fragments were everywhere," the neighbor said.A video shot by a resident of the apartment building across from Wang's shows the man ripping a balcony's glass door off its frame and throwing it down without hesitation. Abandoned furniture including tables, chairs and a television lay smashed on the ground.A police report posted online said Wang was taken to the police station but it doesn't mention if he has been charged with a crime.In September 2016, a man in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province who threw a hammer off an eighth floor apartment, damaging cars below, was sentenced to three years in prison, the New Express based in Guangzhou reported.Global Times