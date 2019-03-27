More and more people choose to move away from a stressful city life







Yuan Shenwen (right) and an agricultural expert demonstrate planting techniques for community members. Photo: Courtesy of Yuan Shenwen





Xu Kun walks her dogs on the country roads in Heshun town, Southwest China's Yunnan Province. Photo: Courtesy of Xu Kun







Honghong poses for a photo in front of her Western restaurant in Dali, Yunnan. Photo: Courtesy of Honghong







When the sun shone through the window, and fell on her bedside, Xu Kun knew that it was time to get up.After freshening up, she sat on the terrace with several pieces of bread and a cup of coffee. From afar, rapeseed flowers swayed and glittered in the fields.Before she finished drinking coffee, Xu had made up her mind about what kind of bread to bake for her café customers today.This is a typical morning of Xu's life in Heshun town, Tengchong, Southwest China's Yunnan Province. No hasty trips, and no gridlocked traffic. Xu leads an idyllic life, which is the dream of thousands of white-collar workers in big cities.While the cost of living and work pressure in big cities are increasing every year, more and more people have started to question their choice of staying in these cities.The Global Times recently interviewed some people who had already moved from cities to the countryside.Xu currently runs a café called Lana in Heshun, a well-reserved ancient town in Yunnan, which attracts tourists from all over the country with its stunning nature. She was born in Shanghai in the late 70s and lived there until she turned 30.Unlike many people who struggled to have a foothold in Shanghai, Xu didn't have such pressure as a local. But she was unhappy."I worked as a financial manager in a listed company for 13 years. Every day I walked into a fancy high-rise office building dressed nicely with immaculate makeup, and confined myself into a tiny cubicle, dealing with numbers for 12 hours or more," Xu told the Global Times."There are so many interesting places in Shanghai, but I didn't have time to visit. My family is 10 kilometers away, but I rarely have time to have dinner with them," she said.Her words are echoed by Honghong, a 41-year-old Shanghai native who also moved away from the metropolis. Honghong said that she rarely felt happy there even though it is her hometown.It has always been a dream for Honghong to open a small restaurant in rural areas."When I finally got rid of my boring job in Shanghai, I moved to Dali," Honghong said.Located next to a gorgeous lake with lovely green mountains that serve as the city's backdrop, Dali is another popular tourist destination in Yunnan.Honghong settled in Dali five years ago. She opened a Western restaurant called Manolito's Fish and Chips."The living cost in Dali is much less than it is in Shanghai," Honghong said. "I am completely at ease here."Xu confirmed this sentiment. "The life in Heshun is quiet and relaxing. It makes you dwell on the true meaning of life. It's never about how much fortune you have accumulated, but how happy you are at present," she said.Xu added that now she felt like a stranger when she goes back to Shanghai. "I feel intimidated by the crowd in the subway. I prefer to be a happy rural woman, living a life with easy access to fresh vegetables and clean air and no need to rush anything."It's a different case with Yuan Shenwen, a 30-year-old man, who started a business in a rural area.Yuan used to be a budgeter in a state-owned corporation in Xi'an, capital of Northwest China's Shaanxi Province. "People were saying that I have 'a secure job', but the dull routine work is what it is all about, which nibbles away at my creativity."When the country started to vigorously support rural entrepreneurship and promote the development of agricultural and the rural economy, Yuan saw an opportunity.He went back to his hometown in Shuanghe town, Xunyang county in the south of Shaanxi in 2014, and started an ecological agriculture company. "Like all small start-ups, at first it was bumpy. Later, with the help and support from the local government and a series of good policies, we managed to get on the right track," he said.Now Yuan's company creates 45 permanent jobs and more than 200 seasonal jobs for the local community. The villagers' production has been greatly pushed forward. As a result, the number of households that shook off poverty exceeded 300 by the end of 2018."Thanks to the good policy support from the government, not only did I achieve my personal development, but I also make contributions to my hometown," Yuan said.When asked if they wanted to go back to the city life, the three coincidentally answered that some aspects of city life still attract them, but they'd like to stay in rural areas."The rural life does have its downside. For example, it's not easy to buy all the ingredients for Western food, and not so many people fancy Western food like people do in big cities, so it's a tough market," Honghong said.Xu can identify with her. "When the low season comes, the café can hardly make ends meet."But neither of them has ever considered moving back to Shanghai. They visit Shanghai once in a while to get together with their families. "But when the honeymoon period wears off, the city's prosperity and fast pace only reminds me of why I wanted to escape in the first place," Xu said.For Yuan, he is a little concerned about the education for his child. "Many newly graduated teachers wouldn't choose to teach in rural areas, while the teaching methods and ideas of older teachers lag behind the times. And there are not so many extracurricular activities in local schools," Yuan lamented.But he believes that the educational conditions will be improved like they have in other job sectors in his community."With the further implementation of the rural revitalization strategic plan, I believe country life will get better and better. I will stay here to witness and contribute to the great change," he said.