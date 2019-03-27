Lofty Qinghai-Tibet Plateau witnesses infrastructure miracle

Workers mend the road between Gyirong county and Gyirong port in Tibet on March 13.
Inset: Workers for China Tower's Tibet subsidiary maintain a base station for communications established in 2015 at an altitude of 3,950 meters on March 8 in Lhasa. Photos: Li Hao/GT
Duoji Zhandu, a Tibetan road construction and maintenance worker who's been contributing more than two decades to this effort, has witnessed the leapfrog development of local infrastructure construction of Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.
"Roads mean everything. People on the road, roads in our hearts," Duoji told the Global Times on the sidelines of his work site in the middle stretch of a road between Xigaze's Gyirong town, which borders Nepal, and the port of Gyirong where trucks and people are inspected before entering or leaving China.
Early March saw several snow slides in Gyirong, the crucial gateway for China-Nepal bilateral trade. "We get to the frontline to open up the road with all our efforts using snow-clearing machines. Sometimes the snow can be three or four stories deep (8-10 meters)," said Duoji.
Problems like that, or floods and stones falling onto the road add to the difficulty of building and maintaining roads on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.
"Road conditions have largely improved in Tibet over recent years," said Duoji, pointing to the road under his feet. "It was a very narrow dirt road before 2011, and it was difficult and dangerous for two cars to pass one another. The problem has been resolved. Better roads, better traffic, a better economy," he noted.
According to the regional department of transport, Tibet aims to build and upgrade 4,500 kilometers of rural roads to link all its townships and villages by the end of 2019.
Meanwhile, 100,000 kilometers of road in the region should be in service by that time with fixed-asset investment worth 54.8 billion yuan ($8.16 billion) in 2019.
As of the end of last year, 34 townships and 533 villages had access to asphalt or concrete roads, bringing the ratio of asphalt roads coverage in townships in the entire Tibet to 82.5 percent and that in villages to 47.9 percent, said the local authority.
Tibet is beefing up efforts to strengthen its transport conditions to drive the local economy and provide more convenience for its people, a step closer to the outside world.
As the only railway line entirely in Tibet, the Lhasa-Xigaze railway, an extension of the Qinghai-Tibet railway, has been changing the regional transport picture, which was limited to roads in the past, since its launch in 2014.
Data from the Lhasa Station showed that as of March 10, a total of 2.5 million passengers had departed from Lhasa to Xigaze using the railway. An equal number made the trip from the other way around.
Silang Zhuoma, Party branch secretary of Lhasa Station's passenger transfer department, told the Global Times that she never expected so many passengers would use the train, especially in recent years.
"What it has brought to Tibet is valuable: from promoting local economic development to talent and experts from the Chinese heartland, and then to advanced equipment that can help support local industries," said Silang.
She also expressed the hope that the Sichuan-Tibet railway, which is under construction, will soon reach her hometown - Qamdo, a prefecture-level city in the eastern part of Tibet, which is near Southwest China's Sichuan Province.
Qamdo is a station on the route of the Sichuan-Tibet railway. Work started on the 435.48-kilometer Lhasa-Nyingchi section of the railway in December 2014, and the line is expected to begin operation in 2021, according to the Xinhua News Agency.
Running about 100 kilometers per hour, the Lhasa-Xigaze train has to pass through 29 tunnels. The 248-kilometer route takes about three hours, a trip that used to take five hours by road. It's also cheaper and safer than going by road, and that's attracted more passengers.
"When I was a college student in Lhasa, I took the train between my hometown Xigaze and the capital city," said Ciren Zhaxi, who now works as an attendant on the train.
"I feel very proud of serving my people, and my hometown has benefited a lot from the train's launch. Xigaze's economic and transport development is obvious to all," said Ciren.
"More people are taking the train for one-day sightseeing trips to Xigaze and coming back to Lhasa in the evening," he added. "I've talked to tourists from the US, Canada and Singapore on the train. They said they had been worried about the road conditions between Lhasa and Xigaze and dared not make the trip by bus or car. But they are relaxed about taking the train."
Gongjiu Quzhen, head of the train crew, told the Global Times that there could be 4,000 to 5,000 passengers in four separate runs per day between the two cities during the tourism peak season, which runs from May to September. "More new faces in Tibet have also enhanced locals' understanding of the outside world," Gongjiu said.Power on
Construction of more road and rail facilities has given the lofty plateau a new look. The region's power supply has also caught up, with more townships and villages connected with the outside by roads, laying the foundation for building other industries.
"We aim to connect 97 percent of the regional population to the backbone grid by the end of 2020," Luobu Ciren, deputy head of the regional department of energy, told the Global Times in a recent interview.
The backbone grid in Tibet now covers 63 counties, providing connections among Lhasa, Xigaze, Shannan, Nyingchi, Nagqu and Qamdo as of the end of last year. "The remaining 11 counties are to be linked to the backbone grid by 2020," Luobu said.
Last year, thanks to the completion of the world's highest power transmission project, Qamdo was connected to the backbone grid.
The project includes the construction or upgrade of 16 110-kilowatt substations and transmission lines, with a total length of 2,738 kilometers. The biggest altitude gap can be as high as 3,000 meters, said Luobu.
Ngari is still a "lonely island."
"We're addressing the grid of Ngari now. When completed, the whole grid system can guarantee steady and reliable power supply, promoting local economic development," said Luobu.
"Tibet is now connected to the national grid north to Qinghai Province and east to Sichuan Province, which can realize mutual supplies between Tibet and other parts of the country," he added.
Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2012, Tibetan electricity construction has leaped ahead, basically realizing a balance of supply and demand, according to the official.
He recalled in 1995, when he entered the power industry, the supplies were quite tight. "Different areas took turns to have the power on."
"The region has such natural conditions as high altitudes as well as low temperatures, low oxygen levels and low air pressure, posing obstacles to equipment transport and the lifespan of such facilities."
Data from the regional energy department showed that the installed electricity capacity of Tibet doubled every five years since 1995. By the end of last year, capacity stood at 3.32 million kilowatts while the goal for 2020 is to surpass 4.6 million kilowatts.
"One of Tibet's biggest advantages is its abundant clean energy to generate electricity," said Luobu, noting it is important to turn that clean energy into an industrial advantage, based on environmental protection.Signal all the way
Thanks to improvements in power supply and communication facilities, mobile internet access is widespread across the plateau, providing an information bridge to areas that were previously marked by a digital divide - the gap between those who have access to the internet and advanced technology.
Data from the Tibet Regional Telecommunications Bureau showed that by the end of 2018, there were 40,100 mobile base stations in Tibet, including 13,800 3G network stations and 14,100 4G network stations. Mobile broadband, encompassing 3G and 4G networks, has reached 2.755 million families, accounting for 83.35 percent of the total.
Currently, broadband has reached 782,000 families in Tibet, with every 100 households owning 80.91 fixed-line broadband internet connections.
As of the end of 2018, 98 percent of villages in Tibet have access to optical cables and more than 90 percent have a 4G signal, according to Dazhen, deputy head of Information and Communication Department at Tibet Regional Telecommunications Bureau.Robust growth, wider opening
The central government's increased investment in constructing and upgrading the infrastructure in Tibet in recent years has bolstered its economic performance.
Tibet, seeking a bigger role in the Belt and Road
Initiative (BRI), has seen its economic growth move onto the fast track despite a slowing national economy in recent years.
The region's GDP has been one of the best-performing in China over the past three years, with last year's GDP growth reaching 10 percent, underpinned by strong investment in infrastructure and robust consumption.
It was the only region that achieved double-digit growth last year, which was also the 26th consecutive year of double-digit growth for Tibet.
In 2018, Tibet's GDP reached 140 billion yuan, up 10 percent year-on-year, the regional government's work report said in January. That was well above the national rate of 6.6 percent.
In addition, Tibet will open wider to the outside world in 2019 by enhancing interconnectivity in terms of infrastructure to build "a big route of openness" toward South Asia, Qizhala, chairman of the regional government, said in his government work report delivered at the second session of the 11th People's Congress of the Tibet Autonomous Region in January, the Xinhua News Agency reported.